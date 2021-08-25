Harley Belew became the third Kerr County commissioner to come down with COVID-19 and recover.
The Precinct 1 commissioner joined his colleagues on the commissioners court for a meeting — his first after a short absence — and afterward told The Kerrville Daily Times he had been sick for 10 days with symptoms, including weakness, fatigue and brain fog.
“You start to get to where you just don’t feel like it’s going to get better, so you gotta keep a good mental attitude,” Belew said.
Belew said he received the monoclonal antibody treatment, and his health improved after about 48 hours. He said doctors also advised him to take vitamin D3 and zinc to strengthen his immune system and prevent the virus from replicating. He also took vitamin C and B12, he said.
“I slept so much that I thought, eventually, I would catch up with my sleep, but the longer I slept, the sleepier I got — it was weird — so I had to get up,” Belew said.
On Monday, he said he “feels good” and expressed appreciation for local health care workers.
“I think they’re doing everything they can locally to help us with our health,” Belew said during Monday’s meeting.
Belew said he’s never received a COVID-19 vaccine.
“I hadn't had the vaccine, because there seems to be no end to it,” Belew said. “There’ll be another shot in six months, eight months, it doesn’t seem to be in the traditional sense, a vaccine. I got a vaccine or two when I was a kid, and they’re still working. … At some point we hope to achieve herd immunity, and that is going to happen by people getting it. … Anybody who’s going through it, just keep looking for the light at the end of the tunnel. It gets better.”
As of Aug. 20, about 3.101 million people had recovered from COVID-19 in Texas and 54,023 had died of the virus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 tracker at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/. This amounts to an overall fatality rate of 1.7%, although the risk of complications varies with age and with comorbidities — such as obesity, which, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website “may triple the risk of hospitalization due to a COVID-19 infection.”
“Older adults are more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19,” “more than 80% of COVID-19 deaths occur in people over age 65, and more than 95% of COVID-19 deaths occur in people older than 45,” reads the website.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz tested positive for COVID-19 last summer and, at the time, told his colleagues during a meeting that although “the COVID virus has been going through the Letz household,” they were all fine and had been asymptomatic the whole time. In recent weeks, Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris tested positive and apparently did become ill, having told his colleagues during a July meeting that he was back after “fighting the China virus the last couple of weeks.” Harris had attended meetings remotely until he tested negative.
Then-Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said Monday they had never been infected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.