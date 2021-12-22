The newest variant of the COVID-19 virus has not made its presence known in Kerrville, so far, according to Lisa Winters with Peterson Health.
“According to our infection prevention nurse, there have been no cases of Omicron so far,” said Winters.
With holiday gatherings in full swing, the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Kerr County is seeing low hospitalizations, but an upswing of new active cases.
“While hospitalizations here and across our region are still low, we are seeing our active case numbers creep back up,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management coordinator. “We really don’t want to see that trend continue and possibly spike in January, so we strongly urge that citizens remember to practice safety protocols when they get-together to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s holidays.”
He advised those who haven’t yet been vaccinated to consider getting their free vaccinations or vaccine boosters from local pharmacies or medical providers, since slightly less than half of the county’s population older than 5 years of age is fully vaccinated.
“We understand the decision to get a vaccine is a personal choice, but it has proven to reduce the severity of COVID-19 if you do get it. If you have concerns, please consult your own trusted doctor,” Thomas said.
Peterson Health is still reporting single digit admissions for COVID-19, with seven on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and no patients assigned to the ICU.
Kerr County’s website shows that there are six new positive cases as of Wednesday; two of those patients had been vaccinated.
The death total remains unchanged at 142.
The Kerrville Independent School District has not updated its website as of Wednesday, but the last report, dated Dec. 16, showed 10 COVID-19 cases across the district.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care, 130 W. Main St., offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays.
To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, Option 2.
