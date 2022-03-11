In a statement released Friday by Cory Edmondson, president and CEO of Peterson Health, it was announced the hospital would no longer require masks for entry into the hospital.
“We are seeing a rapid decline in positive cases and hospitalizations for the first time in nearly two years and are feeling a great sense of hope and relief. Our staff has diligently worn masks for the safety of our patients, the community and each other because it was and is the right thing to do. We feel justified in the steady and stable decline that we can lift this requirement. I’ve always said that we have been smiling behind the mask, but I cannot wait for us to smile without the mask,” Edmondson said.
Peterson will continue to require masks in some situations, such as designated rooms and for those entering non-isolation patient rooms. Edmondson said the hospital will remain vigilant, and should conditions change, the mask requirement may be reinstated.
Kerr County has recorded its 179th COVID-related death as of Thursday and confirmed COVID cases have risen by three since Monday, March 8. Normally, there are anywhere from five to as many as 15 new cases reported daily by the county medical authorities.
The Kerrville Independent School District has reported that they are COVID-19 free at all district campuses, showing zero cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.