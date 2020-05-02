Following on the heels of the governor’s recent order relaxing some restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Kerrville officials announced city buildings reopened May 1.
However, the number of people allowed inside will be limited. At a press conference on April 30, City Manager Mark McDaniel said maintaining 6 feet of distance will be required and the number of people can’t exceed 50% of the listed building capacity.
McDaniel said all public-facing city employees will wear face masks. He encouraged members of the public to do so also.
“But they are not required by the governor’s orders to do so,” McDaniel added.
McDaniel said the city council will resume in-person meetings, with some limitations on the number of people allowed to attend, and boards and commissions will begin meeting in June or July.
He reminded the public that no visits are allowed at nursing homes, per the governor’s recent order.
McDaniels said the city provided a “toolkit” to restaurants to help them reopen in accordance with the governor’s order and comply with restrictions.
County offices to begin reopening to the public
Although county offices have been operating, many have been closed to in-person visits from the public. That will begin to change after the Kerr County Commissioners Court begins discussions with department heads and elected officials on Monday, said Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz during the press conference.
“Not every department is going to open right away,” Letz said.
Letz said the success of the reopening is going to depend on the public taking measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, such as the wearing of face masks. He urged the public to “be vigilant and follow the rules” with regards to reducing the likelihood of coronavirus infection.
Letz praised the “phenomenal cooperation” between the city and county.
