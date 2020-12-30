The local hospital reported dozens of new COVID-19 infections this week, and another death at an assisted living facility was reported by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
Thirty-one people were hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center with COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Lisa Winters, Peterson Health spokeswoman. Five of them were in ICU, she added. The hospital has 12 ICU beds.
According to Peterson CEO Cory Edmondson, the hospital has 124 total beds.
Peterson Health reported 40 new infections on Tuesday, but Wednesday figures on new infections were unavailable as of press time. Total active infections in Kerr County are roughly estimated to be 516, based on a variety of sources. The county judge indicated Monday that he expects there could be more than 600 active cases soon, based on the recent infection rate. County officials were unsure of the precise figure, due to the lag in reporting at the state level and other issues.
“The staff is fatigued and overwhelmed with the volume and the intensity that these patients require in treating them,” Edmondson told county officials during a commissioners court meeting on Monday. “It’s a little concerning to me as a CEO for the staff, in trying to make sure that they are staying healthy, rotate them and see that they get their time off and rest. But they’ve been doing a phenomenal job in caring for our community.”
One new COVID-19 infection was reported this week at the Kerrville State Hospital, in a patient there. One patient had died there since the pandemic began, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
From Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, the most recent reports available, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission listed one new death at Villagio of Kerrville, for a total of three deaths of residents there since the pandemic began.
No new deaths during that time frame were reported at other area nursing facilities listed.
Since the pandemic began, 12 residents have died at Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, two residents have died at Alpine Terrace, one at Hilltop Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and two at River Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center, according to the THHSC reports.
Only two facilities in Kerr County reported no infections since the pandemic began: Brookdale and Mountain Villa at Kerrville.
The latest figures from Kerr County indicate that at least 1,901 people have recovered from the virus locally.
