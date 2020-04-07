Local car dealerships are considered essential businesses and exempt from the governor’s stay-at-home order issued this week, but they’ve also had to adjust to a clientele that’s increasingly not inclined to venture from home due to the coronavirus and social distancing rules.
But during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s increasingly easy to do all vehicle financing and other business by phone or email, have a car dropped off at one’s home to test drive and have a dealership deliver a purchased car. Dealerships also are offering unprecedented financing opportunities: zero interest for as many as 84 months on certain models of Jeep, Chrysler, RAM, Dodge, Buick, GMC and Ford. Some deals include deferred payments up to 120 days.
“In 29 years (in the business), I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Terry Massey, general manager of Ken Stoepel Ford in Kerrville. “Of course, in 29 years of my life, I’ve never seen anything like this (pandemic).”
The financing deals are limited to some model years. For instance, Ford’s offer is limited to 2019 vehicles. Massey said 2020 models are eligible for zero interest for 72 months, excluding super-duty trucks.
Some vehicle inventory may be “lean over the next 30 days,” due to GM devoting factory capacity to making face masks to deal with the pandemic, said Andrew Gizynski, new car sales manager at Cecil Atkission.
General Motors offers the special financing terms until April 7, when it will determine whether to continue them, and Chrysler’s offer stands until April 30, said Jim Villcheck, general sales manager at Crenwelge Motors in Kerrville. He said GM may extend the deal to the end of the month.
“Zero percent for 84 months is really unbelievable,” Villcheck said.
Gizynski said the deals are moving quickly at Cecil Atkission.
“If somebody really wants to find something they would like to own, they need to jump on it as quick as possible,” he said.
LOCAL BUSINESS HEALTH
According to The Associated Press, auto sales are decreasing worldwide. The Edmunds.com auto pricing site estimates that U.S. new vehicle sales plunged 40% last month compared with a year ago. First quarter sales dropped an estimated 13.6%, erasing gains from January and February.
Toyota sales plummeted 37% in March and 8.8% for the quarter. Hyundai reported March sales fell 43% and for the quarter, dropped 11%. Subaru, which usually reports growth, saw a 47% plunge in March and a 16.7% drop so far this year. Fiat Chrysler, which only reports quarterly numbers, said sales fell 10%, while General Motors was off 7%.
But it appears the pandemic hasn’t dampened business for the local dealerships as much as it has elsewhere.
“Business did not increase because of (the financing deals), but what it did for us is, it maintained fairly normal from last March to this March,” Massey said. “We were about even from March to March. But the industry was off 40 percent. So for us right here in Kerrville, people responded well to the point where they wanted to make transactions. It didn’t increase our business, but it didn’t decrease as it did through much of the country.”
One big change for the local dealerships is that they do a lot of sanitizing of vehicles, to prevent possible spread of the coronavirus. This means before and after letting anyone test drive a vehicle, the interior is thoroughly cleaned, they said.
This is the case for vehicle maintenance as well; before staff get to work, they sanitize — and then do so again after they’re done.
Dealerships are working to make the online buying process as easy as possible, to reduce the need for people leaving home and unnecessarily exposing themselves to possible infection.
“Every vehicle is posted online,” Gizynski said. “They can hit the button, start the buying process, schedule the appointment; we can bring the vehicle to them or they can come by the dealership ... and we will discuss everything via email or phone.”
Online inquiries about vehicles have gone up, Villcheck has noticed.
“We’re trying to make sure our websites are user friendly — so if they didn’t want to leave their home, they didn’t have to,” Villcheck said.
Gone is the familiar sight of a car salesman inside the vehicle showing a customer all the bells and whistles. For in-person visits, salespeople let the customers stay in the cars alone to minimize the possibility of infection, and they speak to them from outside.
Staff also will send videos of the vehicles to customers. Added protection is placed on steering wheels and seats to help keep them clean.
SALES AT A DISTANCE
It’s been challenging adjusting to an impersonal buying process, as even when customers opt to physically visit dealerships, handshakes are now off limits, and 6 feet of distance between people is maintained to prevent infection.
“The hard part is, families who have been buying from you for ages, and they want to give you a hug because you always have,” Villcheck said. “Now you don’t; everything has to be a little more reserved. I told one of my customers, ‘Next time I’ll give you two hugs.’ But we’ve got some great customers. Yes, business is down some, but overall we’ve been lucky, because we’ve had quite a few people coming in and testing new vehicles.”
Gizynski expressed pride in his coworkers and seemed eager to ply his trade during a challenging period.
“We have a lean and very, very professional staff who can do a great job,” Gizynski said. “A lot of people have been cross trained. We’ve got several sales personnel who can deal with two clients at the same time. We really have one of the greatest groups of sales personnel.”
Villcheck and Massey also expressed high morale. Villcheck spoke of being blessed to be in Kerrville during the pandemic, saying he couldn’t think of a better place to hunker down in through hard times.
Massey said his company has a 60-day plan in place he feels will take them through the hardest times that may be ahead. He said his team sees this as an opportunity to maintain and improve bonds with customers — with people who often already are neighbors, friends of family and friends of friends. His staff have even gone out of their way to offer to pick up medicine for people, walk their dogs or let their cats out, he said.
“People are resilient here, and we do think it’s an opportunity to strengthen our relationships with our customers we already have a good relationship with,” Massey said.
