On Friday, both Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said they didn’t think that it was appropriate — at this time — to enact a shelter-in-place order, but that seems to be running counter to a lot of our readers’ opinions.
We posted a question about it on Saturday and got a significant response on Facebook and on dailytimes.com. It is just a series of questions we’ve been asking on our website and social media platforms. While these aren’t scientific questions, they are an interesting pulse check into how our community is feeling about the issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
When it comes to shelter in place, Kerrville-area folks believe it should be enacted now — 57% said that out of 242 responses. Another 19% said once there’s a confirmed case of COVID-19, there should be a shelter-in-place order.
Only 9% of those responding to the question said that it should never be an option, while another 15% said it shouldn’t be done right now.
The shelter-in-place order makes leaders understandably nervous, because of its potential impact on the local economy. However, with other cities sheltering in place, it’s hard to know how our economy is not impacted from the collateral damage of those regionally based orders.
For the record, this editorial board has endorsed an immediate shelter-in-place order in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Here’s a sample from what we heard on Facebook, where the link to the poll was seen by more than 4,000 people:
Shelter causes the economy to fail. The result is worse than this virus. So no shelter in place.
This is not just the flu. Patients have to be on a respirator for up to two weeks. We don’t have enough respirators or beds for all the virus patients and others. It’s a matter of overwhelming the hospitals. We need widespread testing, now. Not just if you have symptoms. Am I preaching to the choir?
With I-10 … ABSOLUTELY
We need tests!! If we had 3-4 tests for every American, test every 10 days with results in hours, we'd know who has it, who's a carrier and who is clean. People take responsibility if they need to self quarantine.
No. Just No. We're not the same as NYC or Italy. Our normal lives have much more social distancing and we don't spend time on public sidewalks or using public transportation. It's not apples to apples.
Effective immediately before it’s too late. 2 week shelter in place.
Only a handful of businesses that are currently open would close. Most of the Kerrville businesses are considered essential. We need to stop the lines and big crowds at HEB and Wal-Mart.
It would be hard on businesses and employees but it prevents the spread. I say yes because that's the only way to make some people stay home!
Yes absolutely a shelter in place is needed. Support your favorite restaurants all you want in the form of takeout, get your outdoor exercise and in-home workouts in, exercise social distancing.
Essential businesses do not have to stay open, financially many do because it would bankrupt some of them. The problem is people aren't going to just essential businesses, because it's not "in Kerrville" there is a false sense of immunity.
That level of concern has been felt throughout our polls in recent days. Another one that we posted on dailytimes.com, where we received 416 responses, was about when to bring the economy back, especially after President Trump has pushed to have it come back by Easter. However, 63% of those respondents said not to re-start things until it was deemed safe. Just 15% said to bring it back immediately, while another 22% said to bring it back slowly.
We asked our Facebook audience if they supported the $2.2 trillion relief package, which would give most U.S. adults about $1,200 to get through this crisis, and 81% supported it.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the dire prediction of fatalities on CNN, adding that millions in the U.S. could become infected. In the segment, Fauci made it clear that the U.S. could face 100,000 to 200,000 deaths if this virus isn’t tackled seriously.
Fauci, who at times contradicts Trump publically, has been criticized by some on the right, but he commands a lot of respect from people. Our little poll showed that 91% trusted him. A recent Fox News poll said that Fauci had a 77% approval rating — 26 points higher than the president. Others have suggested as long as Trump put Fauci in front of the crisis it helps his overall approval rating — which is now near all-time highs.
Finally, the coronavirus does play into the worries of all of our readers in some respect, at least according to those who have participated in the polls. We asked them about this concern, and of 1,042 responses, 76% had some level of concern. Just 22% had no level of concern. Then there were 3% who were already stocked up and ready to sit it out.
