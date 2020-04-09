The movie industry is not the only one getting a boost from the drive-in these days. This weekend, a few hundred Kerrville area residents are expected to celebrate Easter Sunday in an atypical way. At the Drive-in. Drive-in church that is.
First Assembly of God, First Baptist Church and Zion Lutheran Church have decided to take advantage of the concept as a way to gather together for this celebration during a time of social distancing.
“It is the most important day on the Christian calendar,” Pastor Phil Jackson of First Assembly of God said. “Without the resurrection, there is no Christianity. It’s a time that we can let people know that because Jesus lives, we can have life too.”
Jackson was motivated to get the church community together in part because of his mother, who doesn’t even live in Kerrville.
“She is homebound because of COPD,” he said.
When she was told by her city that she couldn’t go out, mentally, it had a big effect on her, Jackson said.
Providing a public in-person church service is one way to try to alleviate some of that stress people are feeling because of staying at home and social distancing, he said.
The plan is for a 10:30 a.m. service. The worship team will be set up under the carport with a sound system in the parking lot so those in their cars can hear the music and sermon. Communion will be served by people wearing masks and gloves.
Pastor Mike Williams of Zion Lutheran Church said it’s important for people to see each other, even if from a distance.
“We’re just made to be together, you know,” Williams said. “That’s something that we’ve missed.”
Williams got the idea for drive-in church from his in-laws church in Nebraska. He called their pastor there and asked about the details and decided to go forward with the plan for Easter Sunday here.
Zion Lutheran will have an 11 a.m. service. A short-range FM transmitter will be used to broadcast the service to people parked in the church’s lot. The specific station will be shared on Sunday.
The service will include the praise team, pastor’s sermon and individually sealed communion kits. Williams gave a shout out to Impact Church who donated a few hundred communion kits for use after he found they were all sold out online.
“Every Easter service is probably the most well attended,” Williams said. “Really, it’s the Sunday that gives validation to our faith and because of that, I want people to feel that they are validated in the situation, circumstance they are in that there is hope. That we have something to say to the world, the community, that God’s in charge and I want them to know that.”
On Wednesday, First Baptist Kerrville staff were setting up for the Sunday drive-in. Worship leaders will stand on a platform across the street from the church near its outdoor pavilion. Cars will drive up and tune their radios to an FM station or listen to it from loudspeakers. The words and slides of the message will be available for download on the church website’s homepage at https://fbckerrville.com/home.
First Baptist Pastor John Hiddema said they are having the drive-in so the congregation can see each other.
“We have a little slogan we borrowed,” Hiddema said. “Come as you are, but stay in your car.”
Holy Cross Lutheran Church will not have a drive-in, but will have in-person services on Sunday as it has throughout this pandemic.
With a congregation of 15 to 25, the church has been able to split its services in two to provide worship in person for 10 or fewer people at a time.
The Rev. Josh Sullivan, pastor, said part of the reason the church has continued to have Divine Services in person each Sunday is because the congregation’s older demographic is less familiar with livestream. In addition, though, it is because of the importance of Holy Communion.
“We offer the sacrament to the folks under my care every Sunday,” Sullivan said, “and that’s not something that can be done virtually. We’re continuing to serve God’s people with his gifts in person because that’s the way he intended it.”
Sullivan said his desire is that those in attendance would hear the message of God’s hope on Sunday.
“Christ gives life to all who repent and flee to him in faith and that life will outlast even the death of the coronavirus,” Sullivan said.
