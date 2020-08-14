I have one Nike, and I need the other to go running.
I’m in limbo now because in a flash of coronavirus boredom brilliance, I’ve decided to try the “KonMari Method” to simplify my life and declutter my home.
The process includes bringing a pile of whatever (shoes) to the center of the room and as you hold each item, you ask yourself: “Does this spark joy in me? Does owning this make me joyful?”
If not, you toss it or donate it.
It clears the mind, suggests author Marie Kondo. Throw out stuff that doesn’t spark joy! Can’t be terrible right? Who doesn’t want a clearer mind, a less cluttered closet?
For many, finding joy is tough
in the time of coronavirus. The virus has drained many of the ability to cope because of the daily doses of bad news.
I’ve had to learn some new coping mechanisms to not get sucked into the time warp of disease news and analysis of public officials’ misdeeds constantly spewing from the squawk box. I’m done with TV. That, I’ve found, doesn’t help my COVID blues at all.
The Kaiser Family Foundation has been tracking the state of the country’s COVID-related mental health since March, and it finds that a majority of adults (53%) now say that stress and worry related to the pandemic have had a negative impact on their mental health. About one in four (26%) say worry and stress related to coronavirus have had a “major impact” on their mental health, while a similar share (28%) say it has had a “minor impact.”
However, there has to be a way to find something positive outside of binge watching 86 episodes of “The Sopranos.” For me, it’s regular exercise, cleaning, meditation, reading and writing — these are just some of the tools I’m using to maintain equilibrium in this unsettling time.
But how about others? I talked to people to see what they were up to when it came to the creative quelling of corona-think.
Local artist Dusty Pendleton is focused on his art. While he’s always been a prolific producer of stunning art, he’s accepted that he can’t control the unknown.
“There is comfort in remembering that the universe makes no mistakes,” Pendleton said. “Nothing that I can do can change that. Think of it as a roller coaster ride: thrilling mixed with dull and nothing to do but hold on and marvel at the moment, not thinking about the end.”
In turn, Pendleton said he’s also focused on his work.
“I’m painting every day but then I always do that; however, now there are fewer pesky chores that require leaving the studio,” he said. “I’m with a gallery in Kerrpatch now, Slate Grey. We managed to have a small exhibit right when the pandemic happened, and several pieces sold, but now all is moribund, everywhere.”
The lovely and athletic Leslie Eastland says she stays positive and balanced by getting enough sleep, eating greens andveggies, exercising regularly and controlling stress with yoga and/or meditation.
“Meditation is great when I remember to prioritize it. If I’m honest, I do fall off the horse, and that’s my cue to get back on,“ she said.
I think most of us are falling off here and there; getting right back on is the whole point.
Eastland said she is “speaking gratitude daily, remembering the simplest blessings (being healthy and alive) are the ones that would hurt the most if taken away.”
Gratitude is a running thread through almost all of our coping skills. When we focus on what we are appreciative of, it is impossible to feel sad for what we lack.
As Wright Roussel shares: “I start by being grateful for the walls that surround me and the roof over my head, protecting me from the elements whilst I rest. Then I move on to being grateful for my car and for easy access to nutrition. Then friends and family and laughter.”
Simple, yet effective!
Author Keri Deupree Wilt credits a large part of her positivity to her journaling.
“I have a specific way of journaling that I talk about at The Well-Tended Life, my podcast. A big part was inspired by my great-great-grandmother’s words in her famous book “The Secret Garden,” where she wrote: “Mistress Mary always felt that however many years she lived she should never forget that first morning when her garden began to grow.”
“This reminded me that I never wanted to miss the joy, goodness and growth that is happening around me each day.”
Wilt gets a head start in positive thinking with consistency and timing.
“Every morning in my journal, I begin by reflecting on the prior day and writing down one thing that sparked joy,” she said.
It is surprising how much beauty and good is right here in front of us. It’s within us.
Traci Hickey talks about her practice that has been getting a lot of attention recently.
“I sungaze before sunset, 30 minutes before it goes down,” Hickey said. “It stimulates the pineal gland and boosts the secretion of serotonin and melatonin. It increases the size of the gland which shrinks as we age. Many have calcified pineal glands from fluoride and other chemicals.
It touches psychological and spiritual realms for me. I try to do this every evening. While doing so, I pray. It really helps me.”
Then Hickey adds: “And gin and tonics!”
Just kidding ... kind of.
Dr. Eileen Larson has daunting issues she is dealing with, but her positivity always inspires me. She and her husband, John, and son, Robert, make up one of the most remarkable families I have the honor of knowing.
“Lean on God,” Larson said. “He will carry you through. If you don’t already know Him, then get to know Him. It is the best investment of time you will ever make. Choose gratitude. Count your blessings; there are many. Thank God, things could always be much worse. Help others in need. Someone else might have it a lot worse, so lift them up. You’ll never regret it.”
Amen, Eileen.
Artist Darrin Potter finds his comfort and joy with Hank Earl, his basset hound mix.
“Hank Earl loves everybody BUT squirrels,” Potter said. “Got him from the pound one day before execution ... first day home he had full-blown parvo and almost died again. I did home health care on him, and a week later he was fine. They wanted a couple grand at the vet for a 50/50 chance.
“I don’t know if he talks back to me, but I talk to him in sentences instead of commands, and he knows what I’m talking about,” Potter continued. “I can talk to him about anything, and being in lockdown, we talk a lot. He never has much to say, so that’s perfect … just helps to not be alone.”
And this from one of my best childhood friends: “TBH, I watch TikToks with my daughter, and we laugh until tears roll down our cheeks. Sure meditation is the calmer way to reset yourself, but you’d be surprised how quickly you can get back into a positive mindset when you make it a point to have a really good belly laugh! It makes everything seem a little lighter and brighter!”
I agree; we’ve enjoyed a few TikTok laugh fests ourselves. Laughter is crucial.
Thank you to all who shared a conversation with me. I love connecting with you all, knowing we can help each other to be more positive today. A bit more unified, more calm, helpful or hopeful. Whatever it is, if it’s good, if it’s unifying, if it’s positive, let’s look at it and make it a bigger part of our consciousness and our world.
Mia Church is a local writer and photographer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.