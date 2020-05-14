State health officials, with the support from those in Kerr County and Kerrville, will attempt to test more than 600 residents and staff of local nursing homes in coming days as the result of an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott.
During a community update, Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith said the governor has tasked local fire departments to lead the effort. Smith said the department will work closely with Peterson Regional Medical Center to implement the screening of those in local nursing homes.
The screenings are expected to be started on May 18, and Smith said they have been asked by the state to complete the screenings in 12 days.
Abbott ordered on May 11 that 100% of all nursing home residents, patients and employees be tested in the coming days.
It is unclear if a resident objects to a test how that will be handled.
