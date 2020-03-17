Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn clarified the government code that allowed city and county officials to make a disaster declaration on Monday.
Initially, Blackburn cited a government code reserved to the governor to limit access to an area impacted by a disaster. However, the correct code is Section 418.108 that spells out local roles in the case of a disaster.
While Blackburn made the declaration, and has a mandate to make decisions, it must be unified with that of County Judge Rob Kelly, who holds the ultimate authority on decision making in time of disaster, according to state law.
Regardless of the authority issue, the declaration was a critical step for the city and county to form an emergency operations center, which the two governmental agencies stood up on Tuesday. Joining the city and county is a broad coalition that includes Peterson Health, the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, Kerrville Independent School District and Schreiner University.
Here’s the section of the Texas government code:
Sec. 418.108. DECLARATION OF LOCAL DISASTER. (a) Except as provided by Subsection (e), the presiding officer of the governing body of a political subdivision may declare a local state of disaster.
(b) A declaration of local disaster may not be continued or renewed for a period of more than seven days except with the consent of the governing body of the political subdivision or the joint board as provided by Subsection (e), as applicable.
(c) An order or proclamation declaring, continuing, or terminating a local state of disaster shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the city secretary, the county clerk, or the joint board's official records, as applicable.
(d) A declaration of local disaster activates the appropriate recovery and rehabilitation aspects of all applicable local or interjurisdictional emergency management plans and authorizes the furnishing of aid and assistance under the declaration. The appropriate preparedness and response aspects of the plans are activated as provided in the plans and take effect immediately after the local state of disaster is declared.
(e) The chief administrative officer of a joint board has exclusive authority to declare that a local state of disaster exists within the boundaries of an airport operated or controlled by the joint board, regardless of whether the airport is located in or outside the boundaries of a political subdivision.
(f) The county judge or the mayor of a municipality may order the evacuation of all or part of the population from a stricken or threatened area under the jurisdiction and authority of the county judge or mayor if the county judge or mayor considers the action necessary for the preservation of life or other disaster mitigation, response, or recovery.
(g) The county judge or the mayor of a municipality may control ingress to and egress from a disaster area under the jurisdiction and authority of the county judge or mayor and control the movement of persons and the occupancy of premises in that area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.