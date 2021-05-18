Kerrville Independent School District Tuesday afternoon announced it will no longer require the wearing of face coverings at their facilities, effective immediately. This is pursuant to Executive Order GA-34 signed this morning by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
“Kerrville ISD will lift our current mask mandate; masks will be optional for all students and staff effective immediately,” a KISD statement reads. “All other COVID-19 safety mitigations will remain in place for the remainder of the school year.”
The order states that “no governmental entity, including a county, city, school district, and public health authority, and no governmental official may require any person to wear a face covering or to mandate that another person wear a face covering.” The exceptions, when deemed necessary, justice centers and state-run or -owned health and medical facilities.
The full text of the executive order can be read online at https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-issues-executive-order-36-prohibiting-government-entities-from-mandating-masks
