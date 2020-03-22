Harbor Freight is donating their supply of N95 masks, face shields and nitrile gloves to frontline hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms in the communities served by their stores.
Those who would like to give the name of a qualifying hospital can email hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com, identifying the hospital's city and state in the subject line.
"Although we certainly won’t have enough of these supplies to fill everyone’s needs, we’re going to donate everything we’ve got," said owner and founder Eric Smidt in a press release. "We also recognize that there are so many other critically important people responding to this crisis and that there is need everywhere."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.