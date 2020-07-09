Times Editorial Board
Neil Griffin could have kicked back and retired with a well-earned income from years in the banking industry that made him a wealthy man, but this man was passionate about giving back. Griffin, who died last month at age 93, was one of the community’s great benefactors, especially when it came to providing educational opportunity at Schreiner University and Alamo College.
Griffin had many great passions, but his enduring legacy is around education and health care. His passing leaves a big question of who will be the next person to step up and follow in the footsteps of a man like Griffin, who saw the potential in how his money could change the lives of so many others.
This community has had many great benefactors through the years, but it will be interesting to see if anyone steps into the void to give back. Of course, there are many who do give back through simple and consistent acts of charity. We can think of dozens of people who fit that role, but how about those who are willing to step up financially?
We’re grateful for those who have made this a great place to call home, from the Schreiners to the Caillouxs to the Petersons and to Griffin. They have all made a difference with deeds and money, and we hope that spirit continues.
HIT: RUSTY’S RIGHT
Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer ruffled some feathers about Gov. Greg Abbott’s face mask order and whether he would enforce it, but the sheriff made a great point about the confusion over the order. The biggest problem Hierholzer has is with all of the loopholes, which make enforcement very challenging.
We agree that the vague orders need to be clarified. Hierholzer’s concern rests with the notion that the county doesn’t have a say in large-scale events, especially those at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, which is scheduled to have a gun and knife show this weekend and a large quinceañera later this month. Both of those things, apparently, don’t fall under the governor’s mask order, but both of those events should be heavily scrutinized by the county judge.
Why? Because, if you read the order, you discover that the governor is talking about large outdoor events — like concerts — but there’s also a long list of exemptions, including hosting rodeos or baseball tournaments. Once again, this has left local officials to scramble when it comes to interpreting the vagaries of the governor’s orders.
What’s the fix? Well, that’s a great question, and we’re waiting to see what Abbott does.
HIT: KPUB STEPS UP TO HELP
In the last few weeks, the Kerrville Public Utility Board has learned the value of having to ask for help. When those big thunderstorms crushed KPUB’s electrical grid at the end of May, the utility was forced to act quickly by calling for help for the first time in its history.
In turn, KPUB has moved to offer a variety of programs to help those who need it most during the coronavirus pandemic. KPUB will allow users to round up their electric bill payments with the difference being used in a Change for Charity program, which will be administered by St. Vincent de Paul.
While KPUB will resume disconnections for unpaid bills in August, the utility is smartly and compassionately putting a great plan in place to help those who need it. This is a great community service and one that demonstrates the importance of the organization in this community.
MISS: STAYING SAFE ISN’T IN THE CARDS
There are plenty of people out there who presume that the coronavirus is reserved just for older people, but that’s far from the truth, especially here in Kerr County. As COVID-19 has surged in the county, it’s clear that younger people are those who are most likely to get the infection, and the numbers prove it.
Those aged 20-29 were the No. 1 category to have the virus from our region — with 22% of all infections in that age group. This virus is still highly contagious, a mystery to many doctors and scientists and appears to be an indiscriminate killer. We may think that the worst is over, but we’re not over this thing yet.
Bottom line? Let’s be safe out there.
