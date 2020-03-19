The consensus is practically unanimous among Kerrville City Council candidates — ensuring that the voters can still vote while looking out for their well-being is a priority.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged municipal leaders across the state to postpone May elections until November due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The matter will be a topic of discussion at the Kerrville City Council workshop on March 20 at 10 a.m. The city council will likely not take any action at the workshop, but City Manager Mark McDaniel said that council will possibly make a decision next week or soon after.
“I don’t really know what other option there would be (besides postponing),” McDaniel said. “We’re still trying to explore all that.”
WHAT THE CANDIDATES HAVE TO SAY
Mayoral candidate Bill Blackburn, incumbent: “I wish we could have the city election in May, but if that would endanger anyone’s health, then we should not do it. You have not only the people coming to vote, but you’ve got the election workers. If we are still dealing with COVID-19, which apparently we will be, it just doesn’t make sense to take the risk.”
Mayoral candidate David Barker: “The recent developments with the COVID-19 virus has totally disrupted the conduct of our everyday lives and it would be prudent to take the advice of the governor and delay the city election to coincide with the presidential election. This would be efficient and less costly then a simple delay.”
Place 3 candidate Judy Eychner, incumbent: “If that’s what it takes to keep our community safe, then that’s the first thing we need to do. I just hope everyone will stay calm, cool and collected. It’s a very unsettling time, and we need to reach out to each other as much as we can. ... It’s a time when we need to very definitely show and express Kerrville kindness.”
Place 3 candidate Roman Garcia: “I think it’d be beneficial to postpone the election to allow people to stay safe in their houses and avoid too many people. ... I hope city council does look to (postponing) and giving the candidates, incumbent or not, an equal opportunity to be able to campaign after this hopefully settles down within the next couple of months. We’re obviously not sure about when, though.”
Place 4 candidate Delayne Sigerman, incumbent: “I’d hate to think we might miss some voters because they were concerned about getting out or going to a public place to vote. ... It’s a little frustrating to wait another seven months, but listen, life is like this. I lived in Florida through eight hurricanes, one really bad one where our house was pretty much destroyed. You just ride it out.”
Place 4 candidate Brenda Hughes: “I’d lose the chance of weighing in on the budget cycle, because obviously the budget cycle will already be passed by November, but we have to do what’s in the best interest of the common good. Right now, people are not going to be getting out to vote.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.