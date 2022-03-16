Health officials from Kerr County have announced a new COVID-19 death, bringing the total to 181. With only five new cases reported in the county, it seems that the omicron surge has passed, according to health officials. This is the fourth death reported in the last 10 days,
Health officials from Kerr County have announced a new COVID-19 death, bringing the total to 181. With only five new cases reported in the county, it seems that the omicron surge has passed, according to health officials. This is the fourth death reported in the last 10 days, compared to past 10-day periods during which there were as many as two or three deaths per day.
Peterson Health is no longer reporting on admissions, referring people instead to the Kerr County website for health updates.
The Kerrville Independent School District released its latest update on Friday, March 11, reporting the entire district clear of COVID-19 cases across all school campuses in the district.
VACCINATIONS AND TESTING
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have booster shots available, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health offers self-testing at its newest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There is not a doctor on location, but an employee is available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is necessary, but an appointment is required. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted at the site.
To make an appointment, go towww.petersonhealth.comand follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those with insurance, their provider will be billed.
