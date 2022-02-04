After several days without a COVID-19 death, Kerr County recorded one new COVID-related death on Friday, bringing the total to 160. Kerr County health officials also reported an additional 51 new positive COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, Feb. 3.
After several days without a COVID-19 death, Kerr County recorded one new COVID-related death on Friday, bringing the total to 160. Kerr County health officials also reported an additional 51 new positive COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, Feb. 3.
Peterson Health’s website was not reporting on Friday, but Wednesday’s numbers show they had 27 admissions with seven of those patients confined to the ICU. The admission numbers are trending slightly downward over the last week, since they hit a high of 41 admissions on Friday, Jan. 28.
The Kerrville Independent School District’s latest report, dated Feb. 2, shows 78 COVID-19 cases district-wide. Schools have been closed since Thursday due to Winter Storm Landon, so no new numbers have been reported.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to maintain that the best defense against COVID-19 in all its varieties is full vaccination, followed by a booster shot.
As of Jan. 18, the public can order free at-home tests through a new federal testing initiative. Order the free test atwww.covidtests.gov. Up to four tests may be ordered per household and will be delivered through the U.S. Postal Service.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health offers self-testing at its newest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There is not a doctor on location, but an employee is available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is necessary, but an appointment is required. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted at the site.
To make an appointment, go towww.petersonhealth.comand follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those with insurance, their provider will be billed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.