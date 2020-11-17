As the state of Texas continues to release incremental data on the situation at Kerrville's Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation the scale of the death toll came into sharper focus on Tuesday with two additional deaths reported.
The Water Street nursing home has now had seven deaths officially, but that total was through Nov. 3 — a two-week delay in reporting imposed by the Texas Health and Human Service Commission. The two deaths happened between Nov. 2-3.
With the lag in the reporting, along with the commission's refusal to report real-time numbers on the outbreak, the scope of the situation at Waterside is probably far from over. As of Nov. 3, 77 of the 100 patients housed at the home had been infected by the virus.
The state report said that 24 staff members had been infected, which drove the numbers to 101 infected. According to the data, Waterside had more than doubled its case count between Oct. 30 and Nov. 2. The count is, perhaps, much higher.
