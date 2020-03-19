From the Hill Country Memorial Hospital website:
"Hill Country Memorial learned that an HCM team member has been tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) and is a presumptive positive case. This means that the state lab determined that the patient is positive for the virus, and the test has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation. This team member works at the HCM Hospital facility and has been self-quarantined for several days. We continue to work with the Texas State epidemiologist on exposure protocols. This team member is not a direct care provider.
The state is executing extensive contact tracing to reach those who have had direct, unprotected face-to-face contact with the individual with instruction to stay home, disinfect, and self-quarantine. Infection prevention leaders, in coordination with HCM leadership, have communicated with team members who could have been exposed. Those who have had direct, unprotected contact with this team member have been tested and are currently in quarantine.
The Hill Country continues to be considered a low-risk area. Hill Country Memorial is safe. We have put CDC precautions in place and are actively monitoring developments to ensure that people coming into our facilities are safe and appropriately triaged. In addition, we have infection prevention protocols in place within our facilities to ensure that our staff are wearing personal protective equipment, when needed, and that any patient or team member suspected of having COVID-19 is isolated and separated from other patients and visitors in the facility. We are also continuously evaluating our supply of personal protective equipment to ensure the continued protection of our team.
HCM followed proper protocol procedures of isolation and quarantine to mitigate the potential spread of the virus. 'In abundant precaution for our Hill Country residents and visitors, HCM has thoroughly prepared for COVID-19 cases in our hospital and standardized processes in all our facilities,' said Jayne Pope, CEO. 'We will continue to work closely with local organizations, city governments and state health departments while following guidelines for preparedness. We want to reassure our communities that we continue operating our hospital and locations at the level of remarkable care you expect from us.'
HCM has set up a drive through testing location with trained team members in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE); this effort is to reduce the potential spread of the virus. Please note, this test is only available with a doctor’s order."
