If there’s one thing that the coronavirus pandemic has shown us is that animals can be a true comfort, but as the financial pressures mount for many families, those same pets could become a burden.
It’s that reality that concerns those among Kerrville Pets Alive group, which was formed late last year to help Kerr County bridge a gap in its animal control services when it comes to rescue, fostering and adoption.
“I think my concern is how this (coronavirus pandemic) has on pet owners,” said Karen Guerriero, who is the president of the Kerrville Pets Alive. “Are we going to see an influx of animals left (at the Kerr County Animal Services.”
There is reason to be concerned — at least statistically. A 2012 study conducted by researchers at the University of Illinois and the University of California, Davis examined the number of dogs turned over to shelters in the Chicago area and found significant increases over the pre-recession period, and at the same time saw a decline in adoptions.
The results weren’t surprising considering that the study found most people who turned over animals said they could no longer afford to care for the animal — the study found dogs were turned over more often than cats — or that that they were being foreclosed upon and no longer had room for a dog or a cat.
That same scenario could playout during the pandemic as thousands have lost their jobs suddenly. More than one million Texans have filed for initial unemployment claims.
That economic collateral damage could extend to the Kerr County Animal Control Services because now Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly has the difficult duty of assessing a radically different budget forecast — one that was already tight before the pandemic struck. The county had already made a strategic retreat last year from providing adoption services which sparked the foundation of Kerrville Pets Alive.
Guerriero said that’s where she’s hoping that Kerrville Pets Alive can come in a help bridge that gap. The organization already provides some funding for emergency care for stray or rescue animals that are injured. The organization works closely with Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter to provide medical care, but the main goal of Kerrville Pets Alive is to ensure every animal that is in a shelter is cared for and adopted.
The county, however, Guerriero said has to be ready to help as well by communicating its needs and challenges during the crisis.
“There are so many people out there willing to help pets,” Guerriero said. “We need people to help. We need the county to help.”
