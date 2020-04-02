Concerns that too many Houston residents using city parks are not adhering to social distancing guidelines prompted Mayor Sylvester Turner to order all basketball hoops be taken down.
He said 492 basketball hoops located in 142 parks will be removed.
“Hated to do it. But health first,” Turner said Wednesday.
YOUTH PRISON TRANSFERS
Texas' youth prison system said on Wednesday it would no longer accept young people transferred from any county jail where someone has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Texas Juvenile Justice Department said in a statement that the policy currently applies to jails in Dallas, Harris and Bowie counties, as well as the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center, which last week reported someone under the age of 16 tested positive.
