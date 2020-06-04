Kerr County public health officials received word Thursday that a local resident has died of complications related to COVID-19, making it the first such death here since the pandemic began.
The deceased was a Kerr County resident who died May 31 while in a San Antonio hospital, according to William B. “Dub” Thomas, the county’s emergency management coordinator. The county was notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services of the death.
“The person with COVID-19 who died earlier this week had been recorded as the county’s positive Case No. 14, originally announced by the city of Kerrville,” a county spokesman said in a press release issued Thursday afternoon.
The case was one of three tested at Franklin Clinic that were reported as positive on May 21 by the city of Kerrville.
Further details about the death will not be released out of respect for the surviving family members and in compliance with HIPAA regulations, the spokesman said.
Thomas urged local residents to not become complacent in their preventive measures now that merchants are opening back up and getting back to “business as normal.”
“The novel coronavirus can be deadly,” Thomas said. “Please continue to social distance at 6 feet apart, wash your hands, cover your face, and use other measures to protect yourself, your family and others from becoming infected.”
So far, some 1,820 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Kerr County, Thomas said. There have been 21 confirmed as positive for being infected with the virus, while 16 have recovered and 1 individual has died, four are considered to still be “active” infections, and one person is considered “probable” for the virus while waiting for test results.
In Texas, the DHS states on its dashboard (tsdshs.maps.arcgis.com) that through June 3, the Lone Star State has conducted 1,038,555 tests for COVID-19, with 69,920 positive cases.
Of those positive cases, DHS said 46,799 patients have recovered, 1,767 have died from the novel coronavirus and 21,354 cases are considered to be “active” infections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.