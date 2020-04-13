In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, photo, a truck bearing Weld County insignia sits outside the administrative office entrance at JBS USA in Greeley, Colo. Health officials are investigating working conditions at the beef plant in northern Colorado where dozens of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said concerns at the JBS USA facility in Greeley include the proximity of workers to each other and employees working while they are sick. (Alex McIntyre/The Greeley Tribune via AP)