When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic there is plenty of bad news, but there also seems to be a balance when it comes to good stories. Here’s a look at five good stories, and five bad stories when it comes to the coronavirus.
GOOD: HERE COMES THE MONEY
The IRS tweeted Saturday that it had begun depositing stimulus funds into taxpayers' bank accounts and would be working to get them out as fast as possible. A handful of people, via social media, confirmed to The Kerrville Daily Times they had received their money, while others said they were still waiting. The one-time payments were approved by Congress as part of an emergency relief package intended to combat the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The exact timing of when people get their money depends on a few factors, such as income and payment delivery method.
BAD: WHERE’S THE BACON
Virginia-based Smithfield Foods announced Sunday that it is closing its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, one of the largest producers of bacon in the country, until further notice after hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus — a step the head of the company warned could hurt the nation's meat supply. The plant, which employs about 3,700 people in the state's largest city, has become a hot spot for infections. Health officials said Sunday that 293 of the 730 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Dakota work at the plant.
The plant supplies nearly 130 million servings of food per week, or about 18 million servings per day.
“The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply," Smithfield president and CEO Kenneth Sullivan said in a statement. “It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running. These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain, first and foremost our nation’s livestock farmers.”
There’s a bit of a double dose of bad news with this story because JBS — the world’s largest meat packer — has closed two beef processing plants because so many employees have been sickened by COVID-19. The company’s huge plant in Greeley, Colorado is closed through April 24.
GOOD: SCHREINER UNIVERSITY LENDS SOME MUSCLE IN THE FIGHT
Schreiner University has joined researchers from across the globe in fighting COVID-19 by lending available computer processor cycles from its main server cluster to the Folding@home project. Folding@home is a project focused on disease research that crowd-sources computer power to simulate protein folds. The Folding@home software allows anyone to share their unused computer power with the project, labs, and researchers that are involved with finding a cure for COVID-19. Schreiner University’s Technology Department recently increased their server computing capacity to support a new telephone system on campus, one which is not currently seeing as much use given the campus posture and global situation.
“The Folding@home project is a great opportunity to leverage unutilized processing power from our Data Center and deliver that power to the many researchers engaged in the rush to find a cure for COVID-19,” said Rex Quick, the assistant vice president of Information Technology Services and Chief Information Officer. “I thank my talented staff for the idea and implementation, and grateful for the support of Campus Administration for allowing us to lend resources towards the fight against COVID-19.”
BAD: MORE APPLY FOR FOOD BENEFITS
The Texas Tribune reported the number of Texas families that applied for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program doubled in March compared with the same period last year, as thousands of Texans lost their jobs and incomes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, Texas received 230,809 applications for the food assistance program, up from 114,008 during the same month last year, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
GOOD: KERRVILLE PETS ALIVE IS STILL WORKING HARD
Even during this pandemic, the good people at Kerrville Pets Alive are still working hard to ensure that animals are cared for. The group, which aims to help stray and abandoned animals find permanent homes, featured a good news story on its Facebook page.
Lucy Wilke, a member of the group’s board and the 216th District Attorney, adopted an eight-week old puppy that has been living in the Kerr County Animal Services Center. It was another success story for the group, which was just formed within the last few months to help support the KCAS, which has struggled through budget constraints.
BAD: BRAZIL FINDS PROBLEM WITH MALARIA DRUG
Scientists in Brazil have stopped part of a study of a malaria drug touted as a possible coronavirus treatment after heart rhythm problems developed in one-quarter of people given the higher of two doses being tested.
Chloroquine and a newer, similar drug called hydroxychloroquine, early tests suggested the drugs might curb the virus from entering cells. But the drugs have long been known to have potentially serious side effects, including altering the heartbeat in a way that could lead to sudden death. The Brazilian study, in the Amazonian city of Manaus, had planned to enroll 440 severely ill COVID-19 patients to test two doses of chloroquine, but researchers reported results after only 81 had been treated.
One-fourth of those assigned to get 600 milligrams twice a day for 10 days developed heart rhythm problems, and trends suggested more deaths were occurring in that group, so scientists stopped that part of the study.
GOOD: PEAKING AND LEVELING OFF
Dr. Sebastian Johnston, a professor of respiratory medicine at Imperial College London, said it appeared that COVID-19 had peaked in much of Europe, including France, Spain, Germany, Italy and the U.K. He was worried the virus might now start to take off in countries across Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia. There's also concern about Russia.
Still, hot spots may yet emerge as states lift stay-at-home orders, said Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the University of Washington institute that created widely cited projections of virus-related deaths. He pointed to states where the number of COVID-19 cases is still climbing: Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida.
BAD: NO MASK, GET A CITATION
The Del Rio News-Herald reports that Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. says he is poised to sign a new declaration ordering county residents to wear face coverings while in public, a move aimed at further protecting the local population from the spread of COVID-19.
Owens said Saturday his decision to enact the new declaration came after several new COVID-19 cases were announced here over the weekend.
“We got our tenth case on Saturday, and this one is a little bit scarier because this one is a community spread case. (An earlier community) case, I think came about because the person had contact with someone who had traveled, where I feel it was brought in, but this case, this tenth case, he hasn’t been anywhere, so we’ve got someone out there roaming the streets that has it. That really got my attention,” Owens said.
GOOD: ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT FOR MASKS
The San Antonio Express News reported that Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila showed their support for their city during the coronavirus pandemic by donating boxes of face masks to first responders in Austin on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Austin Fire Department.
The donation is part of the McConaugheys' commitment to gift 80,000 N-95 masks to healthcare workers, firefighters and police officers in Austin and Louisiana. The couple told Austin fire officials that the department will be receiving several thousands of masks very soon, the Facebook post said.
BAD: HILL COUNTRY ARTS FOUNDATION CANCELS FUNDRAISER
The toll that the coronavirus pandemic is taking on nonprofits is starting to really mount, and the Hill Country Arts Foundation, which runs the Duncan-McAshan Visual Arts Center and Art Gallery in Ingram, announced that it was not going to be able to host its annual fundraiser, which helps provide funding for operation, scholarships and art camps for children. However, the group will be the 2020 benefactor of the Kerrville Chalk Festival.
GOOD: CURBSIDE ASSISTANCE THROUGH INNOVATION
If anyone has tried to use H-E-B’s Curbside service, you’ll find that it’s a bit challenging to get in line, and in some cases it could take several days to get a spot to pick up groceries. The San Antonio Express News reported Monday that a freelance web developer has created a mobile app that helps consumers find the nearest slots available — if you’re willing to drive. That’s right the app will track openings in a 100-mile radius from your position.
Howard told mySA.com the data from his website is pulled from H-E-B's site, adding that information on time slots will be updated using the grocery store's website as well.
The difference from the two is that Howard's website automatically gives shoppers a list of stores within a 100-mile radius with times available, Howard said.
"You can do that on H-E-B's site as well, but with mine, you don't have to jump through the hoops of adding items to a cart or going through pages of times and locations," he said. "I admire what H-E-B does and this is just an improvement of their current process."
