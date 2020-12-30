You have permission to edit this article.
Vaccine likely won’t be available to public in Kerr County until March

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Peterson Regional Medical Center received the first batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23, 2019, and started vaccinating staff on Christmas Eve.

  • Tom Holden/photo@dailytimes.com

Only doctors, nurses and other frontline

health workers most at risk from infection have gotten the COVID-19 vaccines so far in Kerr County, according to officials, and the general public likely will not have access for several months.

“It’s going to be March probably,” said Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmondson during Monday’s meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court.

Edmondson and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly

sean.batura@dailytimes.com

Edmondson and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly

