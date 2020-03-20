With bars across Texas set to close in 10 hours, Steven Dye dutifully served the eight patrons attending Wilson’s Ice House on Friday afternoon.
For nearly three years, Dye has cherished his job as Wilson’s bar manager. He loves working for the bar’s two owners, brothers Jim and Lee Howard, and he has established a great repertoire with the bar’s clientele. He knows all the regulars’ names, and more importantly, their beverages of choice.
On Friday, Dye and his fellow service industry workers were about to enter a world of uncertainty. On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott declared a public health emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic, ordering bars to close at midnight on Friday.
It’s an executive order that will help curb the outbreak, but will affect the livelihood of thousands of workers like Dye, who is trying to support his young daughter during this time.
On Friday, though, Dye faithfully performed his job, concocting drinks and visiting with customers.
“Everyone who has come in here the past few days knows we aren’t going to be able to work for quite some time, so the tips have been very, very generous,” Dye said. “ Hopefully that helps us get through until we get back to work, which we don’t know when that is going to be. … There are a lot of unknowns.”
It’s that same uncertainty that terrifies Lee Howard. For the past five years, he and his brother have toiled to turn Wilson’s into Kerrville’s friendly neighborhood establishment, a place where people of all ages can watch sporting events, conduct business affairs, enjoy fellowship with friends and celebrate birthdays.
Abbott has asked bars to remain closed for two weeks, but Lee Howard estimates that Wilson’s will likely be closed for a month. He’s not sure the bar can survive being out of business for that long. More importantly, he’s worried about the future of his 12 employees, especially the three who rely solely on Wilson’s for their income. Many of them have been employed at the bar for at least three years. Lee Howard considers them all family; he doesn’t want any of them to suffer financially.
He knows other bars in Kerrville and across Texas are experiencing similar situations. The realization brings him close to tears inside his office on Friday.
“It’s something I have never experienced in my life and I am 58 years old,” Lee Howard said. “I have been doing this for a long time and this is the first time the business could fail. That’s what is scary. … I don’t have the answers for my employees about what’s going to happen. They are very panicked about how they are going to get by.
“For me, it’s really sad and tragic after all the work that we have done building (Wilson’s).”
But he isn’t despairing. In a Friday staff meeting, he shares his plan to keep Wilson’s afloat. He also tells his employees he’s not going to abandon them. He’s going to make sure they overcome these challenging circumstances.
“Even if I go into debt, I am going to do everything I can to make sure they have the financial means to buy food, buy gas, said Lee Howard, his voice breaking. “For us, I’m at the point that if I can break even, I will be happy. That way I can keep the place open, keep my employees working and get through to the end and we can go on from there.”
For now, Wilson’s still plans on serving its patrons during the closure. For the first time, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is permitting establishments to include alcohol in takeout and delivery services, as long as customers purchase food as well. Wilson’s has even created a speciality drink for the occasion, a quarantini, a mixture of Tito’s vodka and Emergen-C.
Still, Lee Howard admits the new takeout services aren’t guaranteed to succeed. He also expressed frustrations with the new rule’s ambiguities.
“There’s not much detail on what exactly you can do,” Lee Howard said. “For example, If someone came in and bought the cheapest thing on the menu — a pretzel. Can they order 10 crowns and cokes? (The state government) just said you can buy alcohol as long as you buy food. I am still trying to get the details on it.
“It’s never been done selling alcohol to go, because it’s always been against the law. So we don’t know how it’s going to go.”
Lee Howard said Wilson’s will offer takeout and delivery for a week as a test run. If sales are good, the bar will continue those services. If not, Wilson’s will likely close.
Even in that scenario, Lee Howard and his brother intend on paying their staff. If Wilson’s is close, employees will perform renovation projects while working on the clock. Lee Howard has had to reduce employees’ hours, but some have still thanked him for giving them any hours at all.
Their optimism in this situation has encouraged him.
“Hopefully we can all stay together and ride this thing out,” Lee Howard said. “That’s what we are going to do.”
