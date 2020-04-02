This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
The Kerr County Commissioners Court will hold an emergency meeting at 12:15 p.m. today to discuss immediate threat from the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting will be viewable on YouTube later in the day.
Around the country, local governments say they're trying to ward off the spread of coronavirus by instituting shelter-in-place order, but Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly are worried the impact that would have on the local economy. How do you feel?
For the love of all things good can someone at Kerrville Daily Times run a front page article on the difference between "screening" and actual "testing", for these people who do not have a dictionary or know the difference! When a person is screened according to the medical field, they are tested for everything else that their symptoms could be and rule those illnesses out. Things like: strep, the flu, pneumonia and allergies!!! That is the Screening Part!!!!! If all of those things come back negative then they ask you a series of questions about your exposure to COVID-19! Based on both of those combined then we get to the actual testing part! We don't care how many people are screened, we care how many have actually been tested for COVID-19. And apparently 85 people have been tested in a town of 45,000 people since the beginning of March?
