COVID-19 numbers at the Kerrville Independent School District have continued to drop after a high of 330 cases immediately following the Christmas break. The latest numbers from the KISD website show 78 cases districtwide.
COVID-19 numbers at the Kerrville Independent School District have continued to drop after a high of 330 cases immediately following the Christmas break. The latest numbers from the KISD website show 78 cases districtwide.
All but one campus had some cases, with Tivy High School listing 15 cases, Hal Peterson Middle School with six cases, B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School with six cases, Tom Daniels Elementary showing 13 cases, Nimitz Elementary showing 10 cases, Starkey Elementary with seven cases, Talley Elementary showing seven cases, the Early Childhood Center with three cases, the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program showing two cases and non-campus staff had nine cases. Hill Country High School showed zero cases in the latest report.
Peterson Health reported Wednesday, Feb. 2, they had 27 admissions for COVID-19, with seven patients confined to the ICU.
Their admissions are down from a high of 41 over the weekend.
Kerr County’s website shows the county has 51 new positive COVID-19 cases, but it has recorded no new deaths. The total deaths for the county remains at 159.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.