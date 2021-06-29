Kerr County still had 23 active cases, four people hospitalized and receiving treatment and one additional death of a permanent county resident — all attributed to the pandemic-causing COVID-19 novel coronavirus, according to a report issued Monday.
Monday’s report will be the last the county will distribute for the foreseeable future, according to Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas..
“The Texas Department of State Health Services has informed us that they will no longer send out spreadsheet data tracking active, recovered and deceased cases. They are going back to ‘normal,’ pre-pandemic operations,” Thomas said. “So, that means I won’t be able to aggregate their information with the other official sources I use to give us a complete, current picture.”
Anyone wanting access to COVID-related numbers and data can visit the DSHS website at http://dshs.texas.gov, click “COVID-19” and then “Texas Case Counts.”
“Even though these regular updates will discontinue, I want to emphasize to everyone that the virus is not gone. It has not simply vanished. So, unless we want to see things backslide, then I would encourage us all to be smart and practice safety precautions as necessary,” Thomas said.
As of Monday, Kerr County reports there are:
- 23 active cases of COVID-19. This figure has decreased by six cases since the county’s last update June 21.
- 4,483 recoveries of Kerr County residents once confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus, but who have since “timed out” beyond the short-term complications of the illness. This number has shown an increase of 13 cases since the last report.
- 92 fatalities. The number of total permanent Kerr County residents who have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020. *After staying at 89 for a few weeks, this figure increased by two Kerr County residents last week, and then another one reported this week. Of those three, two were reported by the Texas DSHS, which means the deaths were more than likely at an out-of-county location.
- 4 hospitalizations. The number of patients in Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville receiving treatment for active COVID-19 infection. This number is a decrease of three individuals.
Vaccination data for the county includes:
- 20,100 total vaccines allocated
- 36,266 vaccines received, the total number administered to Kerr County residents, no matter where they received their inoculations, including full vaccinated.
- 17,544 people fully vaccinated.
