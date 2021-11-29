With limited reporting during holiday closures, Kerr County officials said on Monday there were no additional COVID-19 deaths over the Thanksgiving weekend. There were three new positive cases, none vaccinated. Peterson Regional Medical Center’s website reports two admissions as of Nov. 19, none vaccinated, and one patient in the ICU.
With limited reporting during holiday closures, Kerr County officials said on Monday there were no additional COVID-19 deaths over the Thanksgiving weekend. There were three new positive cases, none vaccinated. Peterson Regional Medical Center’s website reports two admissions as of Nov. 19, none vaccinated, and one patient in the ICU.
The Kerrville Independent School District’s COVID-19 update page reports, as of Nov. 18, 10 cases across the district, with four cases at Tivy High School, one cae at BT Wilson Sixth Grade School, three cases at Daniels Elementary, one case at Tally Elementary and one case at Early Childhood Center. The district was closed for the week of Thanksgiving, so no reports were available.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Health will host a vaccine clinic on Saturday, Dec.4. Registration in advance is required. Go towww.petersonhealth.com, click on the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Registration link in bold red type.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.