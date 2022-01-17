For the second time in three days, Kerr County has recorded a new death from COVID-19. The current total now stands at 145, after holding at 143 for several weeks.
However, Peterson Health reports it has seen a slight drop in admissions from a recent high of 32 on Friday, Jan.14, to 27 on Monday. There are four patients confined to the ICU.
Kerr County’s website shows there have been 146 new positive cases, but the website did not report on the number of recovered cases, possibly because all government offices were closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
The Ingram Independent School District on Friday reported that due to a high incidence of COVID-19 cases, they are extending school closures from Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day through Thursday, so that the schools could be scrubbed and sanitized. More than 40 cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday was the impetus to close the schools.
The Kerrville Independent School District also closed for MLK Day, so their latest report is dated Friday, Jan. 14. It reported a total of 227 cases of COVID-19 district-wide. Tivy High School had 64 cases, Hill Country High School reported one case, Hal Peterson Middle School showed 27 cases, B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School showed 10 cases, Daniels Elementary had 34 cases, Nimitz Elementary reported 13 cases, Starkey Elementary had 31 cases, Tally Elementary showed 32 cases, the Early Childhood Center reported eight cases, the Disciplinary Alternative Program had two cases and non-campus staff reported five cases. Since schools were closed on Monday, there was no comment about possible closures with KISD.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains that the best defense against the virus is a full dose of vaccine and a booster shot. Doctors at the CDC website state that those who have had a full vaccine dose and a booster shot are two to five times less likely to contract the COVID-19 virus.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health is offering self-testing at their latest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There will not be a doctor on location, but an employee will be available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is needed, but an appointment is required, since there will be no walk-ins allowed. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted there.
To make an appointment, go to www.petersonhealth.com and follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those who have, their insurance provider will be billed.
