Active COVID-19 cases in Kerr County fall below 100 for first time in more than a year

For the first time in more than a year, the active cases reported by Kerr County have dropped below 100, to stand currently at 85. Along with decreasing numbers of active cases and hospitalizations in the area, vaccinations are still rising at the rate of about 200 per week.
Peterson Health reported on its website that there are currently nine COVID-19 patients in hospital, with three vaccinated, and there are five patients in the ICU. Kerr County reports that they have two new active cases, none of which have been vaccinated, and no change in the death total, still standing at 127.
“Decreased patient hospitalizations, both locally and regionally, and significantly lower new active cases being reported, plus the increases we’ve seen in our recoveries and in people becoming fully vaccinated are all great signals that we’re ready to get this surge behind us and move on,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “Please continue to keep up with safety precautions so we can all get back to enjoying life, albeit changed but more in line with what we remember as normal.”
As stated earlier in this article, the active cases are now 85, a drop of 16 from Monday, Oct. 18, and recovered cases total 6,265, an increase of 20. People with at least one vaccination total 26,151 (50.91%) and those with full vaccinations total 23,014 (44.8%), and for those older than 12, the percentage of fully vaccinated is 49.92%, according to Kerr County figures.
Kerrville Independent School District COVID-19 numbers still stand at 11 cases across the district.
