New active cases of COVID-19 and the numbers of local and regional hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients have all declined in Kerr County over the past week, but the death toll continues to climb, according to Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
“Unfortunately, while we are seeing the omicron variant ebb away, our pandemic death toll continues to rise,”Thomas said.
The total for permanent residents of Kerr County COVID-19-related deaths has risen by three to 172. County health officials also reported they have seen seven new positive COVID-19 cases. The spiking number of deaths is not unexpected, according to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, since they follow the same pattern as the omicron variant's rise and fall. The CDC expects a drop in deaths rates as well.
Peterson Health’s website shows it had seven admissions as of Wednesday, with two patients confined to the ICU.
The Kerrville Independent School District, as of Friday, Feb. 11, reported there are 28 COVID-19 cases across the district. No new reports have been released.
VACCINATIONS AND TESTING
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have booster shots available, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health offers self-testing at its newest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There is not a doctor on location, but an employee is available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is necessary, but an appointment is required. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted at the site.
To make an appointment, go towww.petersonhealth.comand follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those with insurance, their provider will be billed.
