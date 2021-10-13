Kerr County is still lagging behind the state and national COVID-19 vaccination rates. The total number of vaccinations in the county is consistently rising each week by at least 200 but is still lower than the Texas rate of 15.1 million at 51.9% and the national rate of 187 million at 56.8%.
As of Wednesday, Kerr County reported three new COVID-positive cases, none of them vaccinated. The death total remains at 125. Peterson Health’s website shows a total of 14 patients admitted with COVID-19, five of them vaccinated, and four patients in the ICU.
Kerr County reported that single dose vaccinations stands at 26,079 (50.77%), up by nine since Tuesday, and the fully vaccinated totals 22,919 (44.62%), an increase of 12.
“Overall, we are seeing this latest surge of the pandemic slowly dissipate, but not as fast as we wish it would. Any deaths are too many,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator. “We continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and for citizens to continue with the same proven safety precautions that we’ve been relating since this whole thing started last year — washing hands frequently, covering your face when in public, socially distancing by 6 feet or more, disinfecting work/home spaces and vehicles, etc.”
Kerrville Independent School District reported Tuesday there are 11 cases of COVID-19 in the district overall, down from a reported 16 cases on Friday.
“There are no 100% guarantees in this life. Yes, people who have been vaccinated have gotten the virus. It is not a guarantee, but right now, it is one of the best ways proven to protect people from getting it and, if they do get it, from their case getting severe,” said Thomas.
