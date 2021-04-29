Kerr County residents who want vaccine protection against COVID-19 will be able to receive the initial dose of the Moderna vaccine, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, May 3-7.
Texas Military Department personnel will operate the massive vaccination clinic at Kerrville First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive.
“The vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis to those who show up,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
“Word is getting out there about the upcoming availability of the vaccines in Kerr County,” Thomas added.
Those planning to attend should be prepared to wait in line for a short period of time as visitors from surrounding counties are also expected to make the most of the opportunity, Thomas said.
“If the clinic runs out of vaccines for the day, those already in line may be asked to come back the following day,” Thomas said.
The Moderna vaccine is a two-shot variety of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who receive their initial dose next week will be able to receive their second dose from the Texas Military Department when it returns during the appropriate window for the second allotment.
The open, massive walk-in clinic is expected to be the last of its kind in Kerr County, and after May 7, residents will need to rely on vendors such as the H-E-B, Walgreens,Walmart, CVS and other pharmacies to receive their inoculations, Thomas said.
In a mid-week report on local COVID-19 numbers, Thomas aggregated data from Peterson Regional Medical Center and the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8. In Kerr County as of Wednesday, April 28, the counts are:
- 58 active cases of COVID-19
- 4,279 recoveries of local citizens who were once positive for the novel coronavirus but who have since “timed out” beyond the illness’ short-term effects
- 87 fatalities of permanent, Kerr County residents due to COVID-19
- 5 hospitalizations of people receiving care for COVID-19 at PRMC in Kerrville
