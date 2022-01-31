According to reports from health officials at Kerr County, there have been 159 COVID-19 deaths recorded, as of Monday, Jan. 31. This number includes deaths of Kerr County residents who died in other hospitals outside of Kerr County, but were reported to the Department of State Health Services, according to William “Dub” Thomas, director of Kerr County Emergency Services. There have been 17 deaths recorded in Kerr County in the month of January, 2022.
“All fatalities are reported to the DSHS main office. That’s how they get put on the dashboard. Fatalities are included In a county’s total based on the residency of the deceased. If someone in a Harris County hospital lives in Kerr County, it will eventually wind up in Kerr County’s death total,” said Thomas. “So, if someone died 8 days ago and the death report doesn’t get to DSHS until today, the number of deaths listed 8 days ago will change today and that will bump up each subsequent day. And if they receive another report later in the day, it will change again.”
Peterson Health shows 34 patients admitted with COVID-19, a number that is down slightly from 36 cases on Friday, Jan. 28, and down from a high of 41 admissions on Tuesday, Jan. 24. There are five COVID-19 patients confined to the ICU. Kerr County has reported they have seen 58 new positive cases, a positivity rate of 23%.
The Kerrville Independent School District’s last report is dated Friday, Jan. 28, and shows 168 COVID-19 cases across the district.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to maintain that the best defense against COVID-19 in all its varieties is full vaccination, followed by a booster shot.
As of Jan. 18, the public can order free at-home tests through a new federal testing initiative. Order the free test at www.covidtests.gov. Up to four tests may be ordered per household and will be delivered through the U.S. Postal Service.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health offers self-testing at its newest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There is not a doctor on location, but an employee is available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is necessary, but an appointment is required. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted at the site.
To make an appointment, go to www.petersonhealth.com and follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those with insurance, their provider will be billed.
