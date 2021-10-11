Vaccinations increase by several hundred since Sept. 23

There have been 456 people vaccinated with at least one shot since Sept. 23, and 714 additional fully vaccinated people, according to numbers provided by Kerr County.

They also report that more than 50% of its population has had at least one shot, bringing the total vaccinated to 26,070 (50.75%), for an increase of 80 since Friday, Oct. 8. Those with

full vaccination status has hit 44.60%, for a total of 22,907, an increase of 112.

 

 Courtesy

 There have been 456 people vaccinated with at least one shot since Sept. 23, and 714 additional fully vaccinated people, according to numbers provided by Kerr County.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.