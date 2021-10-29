err County has reported two new COVID-19 deaths as of Friday, Oct. 29. The better news is that for the second day in a row, there have been no new positive cases reported. Peterson Health shows on its website seven patients admitted to the hospital for COVID-19, with one vaccinated. There is one patient assigned to the ICU. The Kerrville Independent School District reports four COVID-19 cases across the district as of Thursday, Oct. 28.
Kerr County has reported two new COVID-19 deaths as of Friday, Oct. 29. The better news is that for the second day in a row, there have been no new positive cases reported. Peterson Health shows on its website seven patients admitted to the hospital for COVID-19, with one vaccinated. There is one patient assigned to the ICU. The Kerrville Independent School District reports four COVID-19 cases across the district as of Thursday, Oct. 28.
The Pfizer vaccination for children 5-11 years old moved one step closer today as the Food and Drug Administration approved its use for that age group. The vaccine now goes to the Centers for Disease and Control for final approval. Yesterday, Thursday, Oct. 28, the CDC approved the Moderna booster for use for seniors over the age of 65 and those younger than 65 who have preexisting conditions that may cause a more severe reaction to the virus.
BY THE NUMBERS
80 total active cases, a reduction of 5 cases
6,360 total recovered cases, an increase of 27 cases
26,254 people (51.23% of the county population) have at least one vaccination
23,207 people (45.18% of the county population) have been fully vaccinated
