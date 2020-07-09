Times Editorial Board
During Monday’s Kerr County Commissioners Court meeting, Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew made an important comment about personal responsibility when it came to ensuring that people take care of their brush piles so they don’t start a fire that could endanger their neighbors.
Sound advice in our estimation.
Too bad Belew doesn’t have the same advice on the coronavirus pandemic. Once again, the constituents were treated to a round of commentary from the commissioners about how to or not to manage the pandemic.
Monday proved to be a sobering day for the court when Dub Thomas, the county’s emergency management coordinator, got up and told them he thought there would be 150 cases by the end of the day — this coming after he reported that Peterson Health saw 30 new cases over the weekend.
Since Gov. Greg Abbott moved to reopen the state, Kerr County has been able to reopen ahead of other areas because we had a low rate of infection, but we’re heading in the wrong direction. In fact, the most recent cases point to a positivity rate significantly higher than the state average. If that happens, it could trigger a reduction in capacity for restaurants and other state-imposed restrictions.
No one wants to see a return to the lockdown that we saw earlier this year, but it’s clear that Abbott had to take some sort of action to slow the spread of this disease. We have to look at this from three perspectives.
While many who are infected with the virus will experience minor or moderate symptoms, it’s the rest of those who are infected, especially those with underlying health issues, we have to remember, and there hasn’t been a clear idea on the long-term health impact of those infected.
It’s painfully clear that the virus is starting to overwhelm our hospitals in the state’s largest cities, which could impact the quality of care here in Kerr County, where overflow patients could be sent from San Antonio if the situation worsens there. Remember, a big part of the lockdown was to prepare the state’s health care system for a surge of cases — that didn’t happen initially, but it’s here now.
We have to consider the economic toll this is taking, even if we’re not locking down.
The demographics paint a clear picture of who is getting infected first — those aged 20 to 59. That’s right, the prime age of our workforce, and that’s where 70% of all infections happen. In the last week alone, more than 33,896 people in that demographic tested positive — meaning that all of them were forced to be out of work for 14 days. That’s a tremendous loss of productivity and strain on businesses.
This virus is a problem. Make no mistake, it’s not the flu. There are too many unknowns when it comes to how it’s spread, what it does to your body and how long it takes to recover. And as we wrestle with these things, we are working hard to protect our economy and minimize damage on local businesses and livelihoods.
Let’s all be cautious. As we’ve said all along, take responsibility for yourself by protecting you and your neighbor.
That’s the only way we’re going to defeat this virus.
