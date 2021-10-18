COVID-19 related admissions at Peterson Regional Medical Center once again is below 20, with a total reported Monday of 10, continuing the trend of lowering numbers of admissions. Of the 10 admitted, four had the vaccination, and five patients were assigned to the ICU.
Kerr County also reported reductions in numbers, with eight new positive cases, none of whom have had the vaccination, and 127 total deaths recorded.
According to the county website, there are 101 active COVID-19 cases, a reduction of 24, and recovered cases rose again to 6,245 increasing by 18 cases.
Vaccinations continue to rise across the county, with Monday numbers showing an increase of 32 people who have had at least one dose of the vaccine, bringing the total to 26,151 (50.91%) and an increase of 40 for those with full immunization, totaling 23,009 (44.8%).
For comparison, since the beginning of October, the numbers break down as follows:
Since Oct. 1:
329 Active Cases
5,813 Recovered Cases
25,820 (50.27%) with at least one shot
22,547 (43,9%) full vaccination
117 deaths
As of Oct. 18:
101 Active Cases, a reduction of 228
6,245 Recovered Cases, an increase of 432
26,151 (50.91%) with at least one shot, an increase of 331
23,009 (44.8%) fully vaccinated, an increase of 462
127 deaths, an increase of 10. or .002 of the population of Kerr County
The numbers are going in the right direction, according to county officials, but they still recommend the basic preventive measures: wear a mask, wash hands often, keep 6 feet of distance from others when possible and clean and disinfect surfaces frequently.
