Kerr County has registered the 154th death from COVID-19, in a week that has seen an increase of nine deaths since Friday, Jan. 21. Some of those deaths are an adjustment by the Department of State Health Services in an effort to update their records of deaths of Kerr citizens who lived other places but were registered as living in Kerr County.
Peterson Health’s website reported they had 36 admissions as of Friday, a slight decrease from the 41 admissions reported Tuesday. There were six COVID-19 patients confined to the ICU.
Kerr County health officials reported 40 new positive COVID-19 cases.
The Kerrville Independent School District’s COVID-19 report shows a total of 168 cases, down from a high of 330 cases on Friday, Jan. 21. Distribution of cases across the district break down as follows: Tivy High School, 33 cases; Hill Country High School, two cases; Hal Peterson Middle School, 22 cases; B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School, 16; Daniels Elementary, 17; Nimitz Elementary, 21; Starkey Elementary, 17; Tally Elementary, 21; non-campus staff, 11; the Early Childhood Center, five; and the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program had three cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to maintain that the best defense against COVID-19 in all its varieties is full vaccination, followed by a booster shot.
As of Jan. 18, the public can order free at-home tests through a new federal testing initiative. Order the free test at www.covidtests.gov. Up to four tests may be ordered per household and will be delivered through the U.S. Postal Service.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health offers self-testing at its newest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There is not a doctor on location, but an employee is available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is necessary, but an appointment is required. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted at the site.
To make an appointment, go to www.petersonhealth.com and follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those with insurance, their provider will be billed.
