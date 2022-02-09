Positive COVID-19 cases, the majority of which are the omicron variant, continue to drop. Peterson Health reported they had 17 COVID-positive patients as of Wednesday, with three of them confined to the ICU.
Kerr County’s website shows they have seen 38 new positive cases, with the death total remaining at 160.
Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas said he is optimistic that the cases numbers will continue to decline but is waiting to see if cases go back up from COVID-positive patients who could not get to the hospital or testing center during Winter Storm Landon.
“I’m going to hold off on saying our positivity rate is decreasing for a week or so,” Thomas said. “I think many people that probably would have gotten tested stayed home due to the bad weather.”
The Kerrville Independent School District issued its latest COVID-19 report for the district, and on Wednesday, Feb. 9, reported 38 cases, half what the previous report, dated Feb. 1, showed with 78. The breakdown by school includes Tivy High School with six cases; Hal Peterson Middle School, 12 cases; B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School, four cases; Tom Daniels Elementary, four cases; Nimitz Elementary, four cases; Starkey Elementary, five cases; Tally Elementary, one case; and the Early Childhood Center, two cases. No cases were reported for the Hill Country High School, the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program and non-campus staff.
The CDC continues to maintain that the best defense against COVID-19 in all its varieties is full vaccination, followed by a booster shot.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health offers self-testing at its newest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There is not a doctor on location, but an employee is available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is necessary, but an appointment is required. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted at the site.
To make an appointment, go to www.petersonhealth.com and follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those with insurance, their provider will be bille
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.