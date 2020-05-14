The San Antonio Food Bank Mobile Pantry will distribute from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 26 at Light on the Hill at Mount Wesley, 610 Methodist Encampment Road. Motorists must stay in their vehicle for the drive-thru pantry. Mustard Seed will be closed May 25, which is Memorial Day.
