Kerr County saw its number of active COVID-19 cases in the county increase slightly from the week before to stand at 50, according to a report issued Monday.
In his update, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas said the county’s statistics, aggregated from Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8 and Peterson Health, are:
- 50 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday
- 4,335 recoveries of Kerr County residents once confirmed as positive for the novel coronavirus, but who have since “timed out” of the illness’ short-term effects
- 88 deaths – Number of permanent, Kerr County citizens whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19
- 5 hospitalizations – Number of people reported hospitalized locally and receiving treatment for positive COVID-19, according to at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville.
Vaccine Data for Kerr County includes:
- 666 clinic doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered to citizens in Kerr County during the May 3-7 mass vaccination event conducted by the Texas Military Department.
- 20,100 vaccines allotted to all of the providers in Kerr County.
- 30,151 total vaccines have been administered to Kerr County residents. This number reflects the number of doses administered, the number of people vaccinated with one dose and the number of people fully vaccinated, aggregated by county of residence.
- 17,731 people vaccinated with one dose, defined as the number of people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
- 13,558 fully vaccinated people, which includes the number of people who have completed the full series of two-shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the one-shot dose of the Janssen vaccine, as outlined by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
