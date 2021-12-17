Continuing a trend of single-digit admissions, Peterson Health reported they have four COVID-19 patients as of Dec. 16, and one patient confined to the ICU. Kerr County officials reported that there have been no new deaths from COVID-19, so the total remains at 141
Continuing a trend of single-digit admissions, Peterson Health reported they have four COVID-19 patients as of Dec. 16, and one patient confined to the ICU. Kerr County officials reported that there have been no new deaths from COVID-19, so the total remains at 141. There have been two new positive cases reported, one of them vaccinated.
The Kerrville Independent School District reports that there are 10 cases district wide, with five cases at Tivy High School, four at Nimitz Elementary and one case at Tally Elementary.
In news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a panel voted Thursday to recommend the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson for adults aged 18 and over, due to a small number of very rare but dangerous blood clots.
Out of approximately 17 million people in the United States who have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there have been nine deaths from the condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia, the CDC’s advisory committee said. Getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still much safer than any risk of the rare side effects because getting COVID-19 is much more likely to cause severe disease or death, said the CDC.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.