The governor's order today banning outdoor gatherings of 100 or more may be in effect for the foreseeable future.
According to a city press release issued this morning, any gathering of that size must first be approved by the city or county, per the governor's order.
The governor's order "shall remain in effect and in full force unless it is modified, amended, rescinded, or superseded by the governor," according to the text of the order.
The city released a list of measures now in effect for Kerr County, per the governor's order:
• Bars and similar establishments are closed to public entry effective at noon on June 26, 2020. However, bars and similar establishments can continue to offer drive-thru, pick-up, or delivery options for food and drink.
• There are no occupancy limits for religious services, local government operations, child care services, youth camps, and recreational sports programs for youths and adults.
• Swimming pools, water parks, museums, libraries and rodeos are limited to 50% capacity.
• Cosmetology salons, hair salons, barber shops, and nail salons/shops can operate at 50% capacity with at least six feet of social distancing between work stations.
• Outdoor gatherings in excess of 100 people are prohibited unless approved by the mayor or county judge.
• Kerr County dine-in restaurants that derive less than 51% percent of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages can continue to operate at 75% capacity. This percentage is greater than the 50% restriction on dine-in restaurants in other areas of Texas based upon Kerr County’s compliance with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) regarding minimal COVID-19 cases.
Per the final paragraph above, Kerr County will cease to be in compliance with DSHS’s minimal COVID-19 cases designation if any of the following occur:
• The county records five consecutive testing/tracking intervals with COVID-19 positivity rates greater than 12% in that interval.
• The county has more than three positive cases per 1,000 residents.
• Less than 15% of the surge capacity in hospitals for the catchment area is available.
