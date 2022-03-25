Kerr County health officials reported the first COVID-19 death in the county in the past nine days, according to its website. This death brings the total to 182 since the beginning of the pandemic. Individuals with full immunizations have reached 25,037 as well.
The Kerrville Independent School District has reported for the second time in a row that there are zero COVID-19 cases in the district, as of Friday. The school district has just returned to classes after the spring break, but no new cases have been reported. In contrast, after the winter break, KISD experienced a huge spike in cases while in the midst of the omicron variant wave.
VACCINATIONS AND TESTING
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have booster shots available, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health offers self-testing at its newest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There is not a doctor on location, but an employee is available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is necessary, but an appointment is required. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted at the site.
To make an appointment, go to www.petersonhealth.com and follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those with insurance, their provider will be billed.
