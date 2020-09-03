You probably saw the social media post last weekend that announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had “quietly” walked back its coronavirus death toll by 94%, which sounded alarming to those who have questioned data about the pandemic.
Just one problem — it wasn’t true.
The post touting the walk back was shared on Facebook and Twitter, where President Donald Trump shared it, before the two social media companies started to investigate the claim, which led to both taking the post down.
Here’s how the post by social media influencer Amiri King read: “CDC just backpedaled (quietly) and adjusted the US Covid deaths from 153,504 to 9,210. Admitting that their numbers were so (expletive) that they were off by a whopping 94%.”
In a lightning-fast reaction, the post and variations of it made its rounds on social media, reaching many in Kerr County who asked The Kerrville Daily Times if the claim was true.
Dr. Mack Blanton, the chief medical officer at Peterson Regional Medical Center, explains it this way: “On the death certificate you have to put in the primary cause of death — usually pneumonia, heart failure. Then, underneath primary cause, you add the contributing factor. In this case, you could list COVID-19.”
In most cases, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is what caused the pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and, in some cases, heart failure. The virus has been particularly hard on the elderly but also those who are obese and those with diabetes. Many people with comorbidities can live long lives through medication and the care of a physician, but a COVID-19 infection can change all of that.
“What we see in COVID-19 patients is pneumonia,” said Blanton, adding the virus is also complex in the way that it can attack multiple organs.
In Texas, pneumonia-related illnesses, sometimes caused by influenza, lead to thousands of deaths annually. In comparison, COVID-19 killed nearly 10,000 people this summer, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, which only counts COVID-19 as a cause of death or an attributable cause of death on the death certificate.
In this case, Blanton said that the actual cause of death is sometimes the best guess of the attending physician in the absence of an autopsy. If you die from pneumonia and had COVID-19 as well, the death would be attributable to the virus. But if you died in a car crash, yet tested positive for the virus, COVID-19 would not be listed on the death certificate.
The fact-checking website FactCheck.org, which is run by the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania, got the CDC to address the issue directly.
The underlying cause of death is the condition that started the chain of events that led to a person’s death. In 92% of all deaths that mention COVID-19, that disease is listed as the underlying cause of death, Jeff Lancashire, spokesman for the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, told FactCheck.org in an email.
Another fact-checking website, Politifact, run by the nonprofit and non-partisan Poynter Institute, described the social media rumor as “pants on fire” false.
The CDC data table is based on an analysis of death certificates that mention COVID-19 as a cause. For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned, the CDC notes.
The other 94% list COVID-19 and other conditions together. Among those deaths, there were, on average, 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death, the public health agency said.
As of Aug. 26, the CDC said, there were 161,332 deaths where COVID-19 was listed on the death certificate. Social media users over the weekend posted an older screenshot of the data that showed 153,504 deaths. The posts used the 6% figure to claim the U.S. death toll was much lower — 9,210.
Experts say it’s not surprising that so few people who died from COVID-19 had no underlying conditions listed on their death certificates. It is rare for people not to have multiple medical issues at death.
“The underlying cause of death is the condition that began the chain of events that ultimately led to the person’s death,”
Dr. Robert Anderson, who oversees the CDC’s death statistics operation, said in a statement. “In 92% of all deaths that mention COVID-19, COVID-19 is listed as the underlying cause of death.”
More importantly, the CDC figures show what medical professionals have been saying since the outset of the pandemic: The virus tends to have a more severe impact on people with underlying conditions.
For example, people died with diabetes, not because of it, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases expert at Vanderbilt University.
“If it hadn’t been for the COVID virus infection, these people would be living today,” he said. “So yes, although they have contributing underlying chronic health factors, it’s still the COVID virus that killed them.”
