Peterson Health announced Friday that their COVID-19 vaccine self-scheduling web link will go live Monday.
Anyone needing an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine can visit the Peterson Health website at petersonhealth.com and click on the link, COVID-19 Vaccine Self-Scheduler, in the top banner of the homepage. The link will be made available at 8 a.m. and will be a 24/7 service.
Those who do not have internet, email or access to a computer, can call the city of Kerrville’s call center at 830-315-5900 for questions and help in scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Peterson Health reported April 1 that the COVID-19 pre-registration link featured on the group’s website was removed that Monday and would be replaced with a self-scheduling registration option.
Confirmation phone calls were made to those who had preregistered with the old link. Peterson said it wanted to confirm registrations and make sure they could secure an appointment before the self-scheduler goes live. Peterson staff confirmed and contacted over 1,800 people who were already registered in the original pre-registration system, Peterson reported Friday.
Peterson Health is now taking appointments for the next vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday, April 16. Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered at this clinic.
“We are so happy to confirm their appointments for the upcoming clinic and excited about this new and seamless self-scheduling system, which will allow our community to sign up at a time most convenient for them. We appreciate the patience, kindness and understanding from our community, as we continue to work together through this unpredictable element of the pandemic to the very best of our ability while furthering our mission of providing exceptional, compassionate, patient centered care,” Shares Tracy Davis, vice president of Population Health, said.
