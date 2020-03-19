On Thursday morning, Bill Blackburn said he felt confident that the decisions that have to be made about managing the coronavirus pandemic were being made by well-qualified people, and that any decision he would have to make would not be done in isolation.
While Gov. Greg Abbott issued major declarations on Thursday to close bars, gyms and dining rooms at restaurants, Blackburn and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly also hold similar capabilities to order businesses closed or prohibit people from traveling in and out of the county.
“It would be very sobering if I thought we were going to have to use those powers,” Blackburn said. “We really want to make things in a way to encourage people to follow the social distancing guidelines without mandating.”
When Blackburn declared a disaster on Monday, he was opening a door for the city and county to take broader action if necessary to manage the crisis. In fact, the state’s government code allows Blackburn and Kelly to make difficult decisions, but the ultimate power rests with the county judge.
Texas Government Code Section 418.108 requires local political subdivisions — city and counties — to make a declaration that can be renewed every seven days by an elected board.
Once that decision is made, the mayor or the county judge can go to work to help manage the crisis.
There are two key areas that give either Blackburn or Kelly the authority to do the following:
The county judge or the mayor of a municipality may order the evacuation of all or part of the population from a stricken or threatened area under the jurisdiction and authority of the county judge or mayor if the county judge or mayor considers the action necessary for the preservation of life or other disaster mitigation, response or recovery.
The county judge or the mayor of a municipality may control ingress to and egress from a disaster area under the jurisdiction and authority of the county judge or mayor and control the movement of persons and the occupancy of premises in that area.
Kelly would have the final authority on decisions should there be disagreement on a course of action between the city and county.
Here’s the citation from the government code, related only to the two sections previously highlighted:
(1) The jurisdiction and authority of the county judge includes the incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county; and
(2) to the extent of a conflict between decisions of the county judge and the mayor, the decision of the county judge prevails.
“With the potential of closing businesses, I just can’t see that happening,” Blackburn said. “I think the spirit of the community is to resist too much government intervention.”
During his remarks Thursday, Abbott alluded to deferring to local officials at managing disaster crises how they see fit — even with an overarching executive order like what he issued to close schools and restaurant dining rooms.
The flipside of what Blackburn was describing happened in the east Texas community of Lufkin, where the county judge there issued a declaration of $1,000 fines or jail for defying orders to close restaurants and to hold events with more than 1,000 people.
Blackburn said he’s had regular conversations with Kelly. The two men are longtime friends.
On Thursday, the leaders of the Kerrville Independent School District, Schreiner University, Kerrville’s police and fire departments and other city leaders came together to discuss the ever-changing situation. Blackburn said he’s comforted by the leadership in the room.
“I’m relying heavily on the people on the ground to manage this,” said Blackburn, adding he’s confident in the experience of the officials in the room.
