Although Peterson Health demonstrated it can vaccinate as many as 1,000 people in a single day, it was only allocated 1,000 doses last week and 300 doses on March 16, officials said.
Most, if not all, of these doses have been administered. The hospital's last mass-vaccination clinic was Thursday, when more than 400 people were vaccinated, said Peterson Health spokeswoman Lisa Winters. Peterson Health administered 4,078 COVID-19 vaccines as of March 16, said Anne Raymond, director of pharmacy at Peterson Health.
“We are vaccinating as quickly as we can get the vaccine,” said Kim Menchaca, director of patient access at Peterson Health.
Cory Edmondson, Peterson Health CEO, said “it’s been a struggle" getting vaccine doses. He said the hospital lobbies the state weekly for vaccine doses. He, members of the Peterson Health board and local elected officials have reached out to legislators and others who might be able to get more doses to Kerr County.
Citizens who would like to register to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available for them can contact Peterson Health or register online.
To complete the registration process online, visit the hospital system’s site at https://www.research.net/r/PetersonHealth. To register by phone, call 1-800-208-3611 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
Local vaccination figures
Kerr County offered the following figures on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, obtained from the Texas Department of State Health Services:
9,900 VACCINES ALLOCATED for Kerr County (This number represents all the vaccines allotted to all of the providers in the county.)
13,982 VACCINES ADMINISTERED – The total number of vaccine doses administered, number of people vaccinated with one dose and number of people fully vaccinated are aggregated by the recipients’ county of residence. (*297 more since the county’s last report on Tuesday, March 16.)
9,673 FIRST DOSES of a COVID-19 vaccine received by people here (*An increase of 244 people from the report 2 days ago.)
4,392 SECOND DOSES of COVID-19 vaccines received by individuals (*An increase of 86 people over Tuesday’s figure.)
4,392 PEOPLE FULLY VACCINATED – This number includes the people who were fully vaccinated, however that is defined by the vaccine manufacturer (two-dose series for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and the one-dose Janssen vaccine by Johnson and Johnson) – as outlined by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). (*Up 86 since Tuesday.)
